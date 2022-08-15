Pakistani Embassy Hosted A Reception to Mark 75th Independence Day of Pakistan

Aug. 15, 2022, 7:26 a.m.

Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun on Sunday attended a reception jointly organised by the Embassy of Pakistan in Kathmandu and Nepal-Pakistan Friendship and Cultural Association on the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Sher Bahadur Kunwar also attended the reception. On the occasion, Minister Kunwar said Nepal and Pakistan enjoy very close relations and the bilateral ties have progressed further.

Likewise, Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal Syed Haider Shah said he was active to further advance Nepal-Pakistan relations which have a history of more than 60 years.

Shah said regional peace was inevitable for the economic progress in South Asia adding that Pakistan and Nepal have been working for the common cause of regional issues as the SAARC members.

Association's President Himalaya Shumsher JBR said the Association active for 61 years is working to further strengthen the bilateral ties.

Present on the occasion were chiefs and representatives of diplomatic missions, high-level officials of the government of Nepal, entrepreneurs, artistes, literary figures, media persons and others. (RSS)

