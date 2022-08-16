COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 393 New Cases, 526 Recoveries And One Death

Aug. 16, 2022, 6:26 p.m.

With 393 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 993858.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2722 Real-Time Poly 393 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2897 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 449 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 5259 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 5062 patients are placed in home isolation and 197 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 68 are in ICU and four are in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 526 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 976609 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported one COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,990.

