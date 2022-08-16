Kathmandu Valley Logs 271 New Cases

Aug. 16, 2022, 6:30 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 271 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2722 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 271 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 271 infections, Kathmandu district records 235 cases, 29 in Lalitpur and 7 in Bhaktapur.

With 393 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 993858.

