Kathmandu Valley Logs 271 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 271 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2722 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 271 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 271 infections, Kathmandu district records 235 cases, 29 in Lalitpur and 7 in Bhaktapur.

With 393 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 993858.