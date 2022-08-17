COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 530 New Cases And 321 Recoveries

With 530 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 994,358

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 3876 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 530 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2507 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 321cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 5462 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 5279 patients are placed in home isolation and 293 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 59 are in ICU and 7 in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 328 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 976,937 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.3 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,990.