Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely to Occur In Gandakai Province

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely to Occur In Gandakai Province

Aug. 17, 2022, 7:23 a.m.

Chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Gandaki Province tonight According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy in Province 1 along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of rest of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 271 New Cases
Aug 16, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 393 New Cases, 526 Recoveries And One Death
Aug 16, 2022
NITI DISCUSSION : Campaign Financing
Aug 16, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Hilly Regions
Aug 16, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 264 New Cases
Aug 15, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly to Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati, Madhesh and Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Thunder, Lightning Is Likely To Occur In Province 1, Lumbni, Karnlai and Sudurpaschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Wheat Shipment Leaves Ukraine Port By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Few Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Bagmati And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Foreign Reserve Drops To 6.9 Months' Import By Agencies Aug 17, 2022
Nepal And Finish Agree To Work Together In Climate Change And Disaster Risk Reduction By Agencies Aug 17, 2022
Elections Commissions Demands Clarification From 115,131 Candidates For Not Submitting Expenditure Details By Agencies Aug 17, 2022
UN Secretary-General To Visit Ukraine By Agencies Aug 17, 2022
US Carries Out Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test By Agencies Aug 17, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 271 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75