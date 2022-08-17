Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely to Occur In Gandakai Province

Chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Gandaki Province tonight According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy in Province 1 along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of rest of the country.

