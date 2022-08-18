COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 224 New Cases And 421 Recoveries

With 224 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 994,613

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2082Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 224 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2848 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 318 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 5265 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 5067 patients are placed in home isolation and 198 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 54 are in ICU and 7 in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 421 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 976,358 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.3 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,990.