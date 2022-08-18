Nepal Britain Society Celebrated Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Hosting A Special Program

Aug. 18, 2022, 5:41 p.m.

Nepal Britain Society organized a special program last night to celebrate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee and also to celebrate the 200 plus years of Nepal Britain relations and friendship.

Attended by the people from different walks of life including diplomats and members of Nepal Britain Society, the programs started with opening address by Pratima Pande, president of Nepal Britain Society.

PXL_20220817_141548771.PORTRAIT.jpg

British Ambassador to Nepal Nicola Pollitt also addressed the program. During the program, members of Nepal Britain Society Kapil Lohani and Sanjeev Padey presented a slide showing the life and contributions of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s to the world.

