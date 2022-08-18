Weather Forecast: Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Lumbini

Weather Forecast: Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Lumbini

Aug. 18, 2022, 7:37 a.m.

Thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and at a few places of rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and at a few places of rest of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning to continue at a few places Province 1, Madesh Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the country tonight.

