With 246 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 994859.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 1621 Real-Time Poly 246 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 3324 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 377 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 5024 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 4834 patients are placed in home isolation and 190 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them, 49 are in ICU and six are on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 487 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 976609 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 percent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported no COVID-19-related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,990.