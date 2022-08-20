COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 180 New Cases And 570 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

With 185 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 994039.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1677 Real-Time Poly 185 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2667 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 119 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 4625 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 4419 patients are placed in home isolation and 209 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 53 are in ICU and 4 are in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 570 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 978422 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported 2 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,992.