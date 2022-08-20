Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini And Sudurpaschim Provinces

Aug. 20, 2022, 7:58 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Gandaki Province tonight.

