Kathmandu Valley Logs 136 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1816 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 136 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 136 infections, Kathmandu district records 116 cases, 12 in Lalitpur and 8 in Bhaktapur.

With 202 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 995241.