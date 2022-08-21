Kathmandu Valley Logs 136 New Cases

Aug. 21, 2022, 7:14 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 136 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1816 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 136 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 136 infections, Kathmandu district records 116 cases, 12 in Lalitpur and 8 in Bhaktapur.

With 202 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 995241.

