Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rain Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely

Aug. 21, 2022, 7:23 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions and at a few places of remaining parts of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions and at a few places of remaining parts of the country..

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight.

NEA Request India To Export Additional 111 MW Surplus Electricity
Aug 21, 2022
NC Leader Giri Is No More
Aug 21, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 115 New Cases
Aug 20, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 180 New Cases And 570 Recoveries And 2 Deaths
Aug 20, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini And Sudurpaschim Provinces
Aug 20, 2022

