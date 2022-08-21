Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rain Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions and at a few places of remaining parts of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions and at a few places of remaining parts of the country..

