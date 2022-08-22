COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 405 New Cases And 456 Recoveries And One Deaths

With 405 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 995,646

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 3381 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 405 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 3262 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 253 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 4296 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 4134 patients are placed in home isolation and 162 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 50 are in ICU and One in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 456 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 979,357 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.4 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's 1 COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,993.