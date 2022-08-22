Kathmandu Valley Logs 242 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 242 New Cases

Aug. 22, 2022, 4:17 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 242 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 3381 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 242 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 242 infections, Kathmandu district records 183 cases, 46 in Lalitpur and 13 in Bhaktapur.

With 405 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 995,646

