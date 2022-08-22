NeNAP To Organize International Symposium On Nepal And The World Order

NeNAP To Organize International Symposium On Nepal And The World Order

Aug. 22, 2022, 3:54 p.m.

Neeti Anusadhan Pratishthan, Nepal (NeNAP) to organize international seminar on International Relations: Nepal and the World Order. The three days international seminar will start from August 26 and conclude on 28 August.

In a press meet organized by the Pratishthan, its director Dipak Kumar Adhikari informed that more than 70 experts will take part in the conference. He also said that over 38 experts and scholars from India will attend the International Seminar.

Adhikari also informed that Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will inaugurate the seminar and Maoist Center Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

sammelan (4).jpg

“As dynamic interests increasingly guide world politics, shared culture and common aspirations, it becomes even more critical for countries like Nepal to find ways to engage and interact with the fast-changing and ever-evolving global order. Keeping in the mind, the aim of the seminar is to find out a way to Nepal,” said Adhikari.

During the press conference, program coordinator Dr. Binaya Kumar Mishra said the seminar aimed to support Nepal to provide guidelines for Nepal’s foreign policy.

During the seminar paper will be presented on environment, culture, world politics, security, peace, stability, trade and technology. Participated by under 40 years old scholars, the program will have several separate sessions for all these papers.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

USAID Will Provide $15 Million To Nepal To Protect Vulnerable Population Facing Food Crisis
Aug 22, 2022
Nepal And United Kingdom Signed MoU To Send Nepali Nurses In UK
Aug 22, 2022
Nepal, Bangladesh And Lao To Join The South-South Exchange
Aug 22, 2022
NIBL Supported Reconstruction Of Pashupati Museum
Aug 22, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 242 New Cases
Aug 22, 2022

More on News

Nepal, Bangladesh And Lao To Join The South-South Exchange By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 57 minutes ago
President Bhandari Administers Oath To Two Ambassadors By Agencies 16 hours, 6 minutes ago
CEC Thapaliya Seeks Media Support By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 35 minutes ago
NC Leader Giri Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Elections Commissions Demands Clarification From 115,131 Candidates For Not Submitting Expenditure Details By Agencies 5 days, 16 hours ago
Celebration Of 75 years of India's Independence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

USAID Will Provide $15 Million To Nepal To Protect Vulnerable Population Facing Food Crisis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2022
Nepal And United Kingdom Signed MoU To Send Nepali Nurses In UK By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2022
NIBL Supported Reconstruction Of Pashupati Museum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 242 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 405 New Cases And 456 Recoveries And One Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2022
Nepal’s DRRM Policy Landscape: Well On The Way To Making Nepal Ready And Able To Respond To Disasters By Dr. Dhruba Gautam Aug 22, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75