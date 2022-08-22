NeNAP To Organize International Symposium On Nepal And The World Order

Neeti Anusadhan Pratishthan, Nepal (NeNAP) to organize international seminar on International Relations: Nepal and the World Order. The three days international seminar will start from August 26 and conclude on 28 August.

In a press meet organized by the Pratishthan, its director Dipak Kumar Adhikari informed that more than 70 experts will take part in the conference. He also said that over 38 experts and scholars from India will attend the International Seminar.

Adhikari also informed that Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will inaugurate the seminar and Maoist Center Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

“As dynamic interests increasingly guide world politics, shared culture and common aspirations, it becomes even more critical for countries like Nepal to find ways to engage and interact with the fast-changing and ever-evolving global order. Keeping in the mind, the aim of the seminar is to find out a way to Nepal,” said Adhikari.

During the press conference, program coordinator Dr. Binaya Kumar Mishra said the seminar aimed to support Nepal to provide guidelines for Nepal’s foreign policy.

During the seminar paper will be presented on environment, culture, world politics, security, peace, stability, trade and technology. Participated by under 40 years old scholars, the program will have several separate sessions for all these papers.