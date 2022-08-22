President Bhandari Administers Oath To Two Ambassadors

President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Sunday administered the oath of office and secrecy to two newly-appointed ambassadors.
Amid a function organised at the Office of the President, Nepal's Ambassador to Brazil Nirmal Raj Kafle and Ambassador to South Korea Prof Dr Jyoti Pyakurel (Bhandari) took oath of office and secrecy, the Office of the President said. (RSS)
