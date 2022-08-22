Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightening Is Likely To Occur In Gandaki, Karnali and Sudur Paschim Provinces

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight.