India Logs Over 9,531 New Covid Cases, 26 Deaths

Aug. 23, 2022, 7:48 a.m.

India on Monday reported 9,531 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of Covid cases to 4,43,48,960.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country also recorded 26 deaths due to Covid, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,27,368.

The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.15 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.59 per cent, the ministry said.

