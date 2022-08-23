Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Madhesh Province And Karnali Province

There will be generally cloudy in Madesh Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the Province.

There will be generally cloudy in Madesh Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1 and Madesh Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.