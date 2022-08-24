FAO Concludes Workshop On Global Food Security Situation

FAO concludes workshop on impacts of global 5F crisis on agriculture and food systems in Lumbini

Aug. 24, 2022, 9:15 a.m.

In collaboration with the Provincial Planning Commission and the Ministry of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives in Lumbini, FAO Nepal conducted a consultation workshop on the impacts of the global crisis (Russia-Ukraine conflict) on the agriculture and food security situation in Lumbini province, particularly from the perspective of the 5F (food, feed, fertilizer, fuel and finance) aspects.

The objective of the consultation was to assess and identify the impacts of price hikes, food shortages and other challenges affecting food security and agricultural production in Lumbini Province. The workshop was the first in a series of seven provincial-level consultations planned throughout the country.

Fao 22.jpg

Bamdev Chhetri, Vice Chairperson of the Provincial Planning Commission highlighted problems faced by farmers due to lack of irrigation, fertilizer and pesticides, which has been affecting agricultural productivity, production and food supply chain management in the province. Furthermore, he added that innovation, promotion of technology and youth engagement are fundamental for increased agricultural production. Moreover, the import ratio of food items is increasing dramatically, posing a potential threat to food security in the future.

Ken Shimizu, FAO Representative for Nepal, recommended Nepal address the impacts of the global 5F crisis through strengthened monitoring of the food security situation, identification of both short and long-term risks, and implementation of effective response and mitigation measures. He mentioned that the active engagement of government counterparts and other stakeholders in the consultation workshops in all 7 provinces will facilitate a common understanding and guide the way forward for addressing the recent challenges.

Yam Narayan Devkota, Secretary of the Ministry of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives of Lumbini Province emphasized that the provincial government is committed to promoting agriculture through addressing the farmers' needs in seeds, fertilizers, irrigations, technology, harvesting and processing units. He stressed that the outcomes from the workshops will contribute to the formulation of policies and a reinvigoration of agriculture and food systems in the future.

Fao 44.jpg

Local farmers and producers highlighted the changing trend of agriculture, where the cost of production is increasing, resulting in a gradual loss of interest in farming as their livelihood.

The officials and representatives from government agencies, the private sector, financial institutions, producers, distributors, civil societies and farmer's groups provided their respective suggestions for addressing the crisis in agriculture and the food system, based on their key roles and responsibilities.

The findings and recommendations from the workshops, combined with an analysis of primary and secondary data, will be consolidated in an assessment report outlining major risks and potential policy responses and mitigation measures.

Fao 33.jpg

