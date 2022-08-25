COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 211 New Cases, 307 Recoveries And 3 Deaths

With 211 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 996442.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1996 Real-Time Poly test 211 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Likewise, in 2958 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 236 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 4199 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 4026 patients are placed in home isolation and 173 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 50 are in ICU and 2 are in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 307 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 9780245 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported 3 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,998.