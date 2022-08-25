COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 211 New Cases, 307 Recoveries And 3 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 211 New Cases, 307 Recoveries And 3 Deaths

Aug. 25, 2022, 6:26 p.m.

With 211 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 996442.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1996 Real-Time Poly test 211 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Likewise, in 2958 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 236 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 4199 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 4026 patients are placed in home isolation and 173 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 50 are in ICU and 2 are in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 307 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 9780245 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported 3 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,998.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 128New Cases
Aug 25, 2022
Bangladesh Has Shown Interest to Invest in Sunkoshi III Sorage Project
Aug 25, 2022
Nepali Antiquity Returned To Nepal
Aug 25, 2022
China, South Korea Mark 30 Years Of Diplomatic Relations
Aug 25, 2022
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely To Occur In Lumbini And Madhesh Provinces
Aug 25, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 128New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 152 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 242 New Cases And 164 Recoveries And One Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
India Logs 8,586 New Covid Cases, 48 Deaths By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 251 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 343 New Cases And 417 Recoveries And One Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Hindu Rastra? By Hemang Dixit Aug 25, 2022
Bangladesh Has Shown Interest to Invest in Sunkoshi III Sorage Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 25, 2022
Bangladesh Is Ready To Import Clean Electricity From Nepal By Agencies Aug 25, 2022
Nepali Antiquity Returned To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 25, 2022
India Logs 10,649 New COVID-19 Cases, 36 Covid Deaths By Agencies Aug 25, 2022
China, South Korea Mark 30 Years Of Diplomatic Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 25, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75