COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 163 New Cases And 418 Recoveries And One Deaths

With 163 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 996,605

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1673 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 163 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1842 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 161 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 3943 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 3766 patients are placed in home isolation and 177 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 50 are in ICU and One in ventilator.

Meanwhile,418 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 980,663 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.4 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's 1 COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,999.