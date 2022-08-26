Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely At One Or Two Places Of Lumbini Province

Aug. 26, 2022, 7:10 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Lumbini Province.

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight.

