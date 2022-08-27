India Reports 10,256 New COVID-19 Cases, 68 Covid Deaths

India Reports 10,256 New COVID-19 Cases, 68 Covid Deaths

Aug. 27, 2022, 8:14 a.m.

India logged 10,256 new coroanvirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 4,43,89,176, while the active cases declined to 90,707, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

The death count climbed to 5,27,556 with 68 fatalities which includes 29 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.20 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.61 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 3,340 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate stood at 2.43 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.02 per cent.

A total of 88.43 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far with 4,22,322 conducted in the last 24 hours.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Likely In Province 1, Bagmati,Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces
Aug 27, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 112 New Cases
Aug 26, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 163 New Cases And 418 Recoveries And One Deaths
Aug 26, 2022
Israeli Embassy, METC And School Support Group organized A Workshop On Pedagogical Innovations
Aug 26, 2022
KMC’s Will Continue Demolition Drive: Mayor Balen Shah
Aug 26, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 112 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 7 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 163 New Cases And 418 Recoveries And One Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 8 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 128New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 211 New Cases, 307 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 152 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 242 New Cases And 164 Recoveries And One Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago

The Latest

India To Continue To Recruit Gorkha soldiers under the Agnipath Scheme By Agencies Aug 27, 2022
Agnipath Scheme May Impact Ties With Nepal By Ashok K Mehta Aug 27, 2022
Russia Opposes Final Document Of NPT By Agencies Aug 27, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Likely In Province 1, Bagmati,Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 27, 2022
Israeli Embassy, METC And School Support Group organized A Workshop On Pedagogical Innovations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 26, 2022
KMC’s Will Continue Demolition Drive: Mayor Balen Shah By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 26, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75