India Reports 10,256 New COVID-19 Cases, 68 Covid Deaths

India logged 10,256 new coroanvirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 4,43,89,176, while the active cases declined to 90,707, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

The death count climbed to 5,27,556 with 68 fatalities which includes 29 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.20 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.61 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 3,340 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate stood at 2.43 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.02 per cent.

A total of 88.43 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far with 4,22,322 conducted in the last 24 hours.