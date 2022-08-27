Nepal Enjoys Cordial Relations With Both Neighbors And Big Partners: PM Deuba

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said that Nepal has enjoyed cordial and good relations with neighbors, big partners and other countries. He said that Nepal firmly favors multilateralism in the world order which should benefit Nepal.

Prime Minister Deuba said that Nepal favors an order which protects and guarantees sovereignty, equality and independence of all the countries. “As a peace-loving country, Nepal also wants peace all over the world,” said PM Deuba

Inaugurating International Seminar on International Relations: Nepal and the World Order, prime minster Deuba said that Nepalese foreign policy is guided by the letter and spirit enshrined in the Constitution of Nepal like non-alignment, UN Charter and non-interference and sovereign equality.

Organized by Neeti Anusandhan Partishthan, Nepal (NeNAP), over 70 young scholars below 40 years are attending the three-day conference which will conclude on 28 August.

Prime Minister Deuba said that Nepal is in the process of graduating from LDC to developing countries and seeks support from Nepal’s neighbors and big development partners.

Prime Minister Deuba also thanked the international community and Nepal’s neighbors for supporting Nepal by providing vaccinations against COVID-19.

Addressing the program as a guest, Ambassador of Israel to Nepal Hanan Goder said that the world has changed a lot, particularly in the Middle East and Nepal. Ambassador said that Israel has already established diplomatic relations with the countries in Gulf and Nepal has transformed from a monarchy to a republican.

He said that Israel and Nepal are celebrating 62 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Ambassador Goder said that Nepal was the first country to establish diplomatic relations with Israel and it was the only country for over 30 years. He said that Israel will always remember it.

He said that the support of a small country is valuable and important because they don’t have interests. Ambassador said Nepal’s support and favor are bigger. He said that all 193 UN Member countries, whether big or small, are equal.

Mark Templer, acting Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) of the U.S. Embassy, the United States of America wants to see Nepali as pro-Nepal not pro-American, Pro-Chinese and Pro-Indian.

Addressing the gathering in half Nepali and half English, Templer said that Nepalese has proved that they are committed and dedicated people to do everything given an opportunity. He named a few Nepali Americans like renowned designer Prabal Gurung and others. He said that many Nepali Americans have been doing good jobs in the United States and all over the world.

He said that the United States wants to see Nepal as a prosperous, democratic and peaceful country. He said that the younger generations of Nepali people have to play a much bigger role to make the future better.

Attended by foreign minister Dr. Narayan Khadka as a guest of honor, and people from various walks of life present during the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Deepak Kumar Adhikari, said that the role of countries like Nepal is very important in the new world order.

In his keynote address, Adhikari said that shared culture and civilization should be given priority in the new world order. He holds the view that shared culture and civilization is important for global pace.

Adhikari said that Nepal is chosen as the venue for the conference because Nepal and India have unique kinds of relations where citizens of both countries not only share culture and civilization but also share a common open border with free movement of people. He said that all younger people in two days gathering will come out the future direction for Nepalese foreign policy in the new order.

Delivering welcome remarks Dr. Binaya Kumar Mishra, convener of the seminar, said that the objective of the workshop is to find out how shared culture and civilization can play role in the new world order. He expressed the hope that the new generation of scholars and leading youth will come out with good guidance for the future of Nepal’s foreign policy.

Sandeep Rana, a member of the seminar organizing committee, said that the international workshop will find out the importance of shared culture and civilization in fostering world peace. He also said that this will also support further strengthening Nepal-India relations on the basis of shared culture and civilization.