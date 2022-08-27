Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Likely In Province 1, Bagmati,Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces

There are chances chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at many places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at some places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.