COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 164 New Cases And 462 Recoveries And One Deaths

With 164 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 996,834

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2064 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 164 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1769 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 38 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 3313 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 3151 patients are placed in home isolation and 162 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 44 are in ICU and One in ventilator.

Meanwhile,462 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 981,521 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's 1 COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,000.