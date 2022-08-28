Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Likely In Western Parts Of Nepal

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Likely In Western Parts Of Nepal

Aug. 28, 2022, 7:50 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Provinc.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at some places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning rest of the country at one or two places of at a few places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Civil Society Leaders Calls For Free And Fair Elections
Aug 28, 2022
Nepal Is Implementing Green Energy Policy: Minister Bhusal
Aug 28, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 31 New Cases
Aug 27, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 65 New Cases And 396 Recoveries
Aug 27, 2022
Nepal Enjoys Cordial Relations With Both Neighbors And Big Partners: PM Deuba
Aug 27, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Likely In Province 1, Bagmati,Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely At One Or Two Places Of Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely To Occur In Lumbini And Madhesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur In Gadnaki, Karnali and Sudurpaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Madhesh Province And Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightening Is Likely To Occur In Gandaki, Karnali and Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Dalit Commission Is Working In Collaboration With Local Level: DEVRAJ BISHWOKARMA By Keshab Poudel Aug 28, 2022
Civil Society Leaders Calls For Free And Fair Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 28, 2022
Nepal Is Implementing Green Energy Policy: Minister Bhusal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 28, 2022
EC To Prepare Final Electoral Rolls By Agencies Aug 28, 2022
Russia Accuses Ukrainian Shelling Of Zaporozhye NPP By Agencies Aug 28, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 31 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 27, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75