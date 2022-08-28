Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Likely In Western Parts Of Nepal

There are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Provinc.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at some places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning rest of the country at one or two places of at a few places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

