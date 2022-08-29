Japan Hands Over a School Lunch Preparation Center

The handover ceremony of a School Lunch Preparation Center constructed with Japanese assistance at Budhanilkantha Municipality in Kathmandu District was held today.

The new building has been built with the support of USD 87,499 under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government. On the occasion, Ambassador KIKUTA sent a congratulatory message to all those involved in the project.

He also appreciated the efforts of all who worked together with the Embassy to complete the project and hoped that the center will improve the educational environment for the students of public schools in the Kathmandu district.

Food for Life Nepal was established in 2015 with the aim of providing 'mid-day meals' to children in public schools in Budhanilkantha Municipality, Kathmandu District.

Previously, Food for Life Nepal did not have sufficient kitchen space to prepare all the required school lunches. With the construction of this center, it is now able to provide school lunches to more than 7,000 students in public schools in Budhanilkantha Municipality and Tokha Municipality. The Embassy of Japan believes that the new center will provide nutritious school lunches to students and contribute to improving their educational environment.

The Embassy also believes that the support will contribute to further enhancing the friendship between the people of Japan and Nepal. GGP was established to implement projects directly benefiting people at the grassroots level for the community's socio-economic development. Since 1991, over 200 GGP projects have been implemented in Nepal