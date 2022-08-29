Kathmandu Valley Logs 85 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 85 New Cases

Aug. 29, 2022, 4:30 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 85 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1525 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 85 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 85 infections, Kathmandu district records 67 cases, 15 in Lalitpur and 3 in Bhaktapur.

With 145 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 996,979

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Hands Over a School Lunch Preparation Center
Aug 29, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 145 New Cases And 223 Recoveries
Aug 29, 2022
Nepal And World Bank Sign $100 Million Financing Agreement
Aug 29, 2022
Teej 2022: Today Is Dar Khane
Aug 29, 2022
LPG Will Be Replaced By Electric Cooking: Minister Bhusal
Aug 29, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 145 New Cases And 223 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 38 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 102 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 164 New Cases And 462 Recoveries And One Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 31 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 65 New Cases And 396 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
India Reports 10,256 New COVID-19 Cases, 68 Covid Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Japan Hands Over a School Lunch Preparation Center By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 29, 2022
Nepal And World Bank Sign $100 Million Financing Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 29, 2022
Teej 2022: Today Is Dar Khane By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 29, 2022
LPG Will Be Replaced By Electric Cooking: Minister Bhusal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 29, 2022
Pashupati Area Development Trust Banned TikTok Inside Pashupati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 29, 2022
India Constructed A School Building In Sunsari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 29, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75