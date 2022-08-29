Kathmandu Valley Logs 85 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 85 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1525 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 85 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 85 infections, Kathmandu district records 67 cases, 15 in Lalitpur and 3 in Bhaktapur.

With 145 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 996,979