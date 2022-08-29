Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Likely In Lumbini And Sudurpaschim Provinces

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.