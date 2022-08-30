COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 143 New Cases And 232 Recoveries

With 143 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 997,122

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1458 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 143 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2463 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 114 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 3146 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 2991patients are placed in home isolation and 155 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 40 are in ICU and 5 in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 232 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 981,976 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,000.