Kathmandu Valley Logs 68 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 68 New Cases

Aug. 30, 2022, 4:49 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 68 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1458 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 68 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 68 infections, Kathmandu district records 53 cases, 8 in Lalitpur and 7 in Bhaktapur.

With 143 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 997,122

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal And Australia Agreed To Prioritize The Exchange Of High-Level Visits
Aug 30, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 143 New Cases And 232 Recoveries
Aug 30, 2022
Good Offices of UN Secretary-General Sought on Nepal’s Transitional Justice Amendment Bill
Aug 30, 2022
Korean Film Festival 2022 Starts From September 2
Aug 30, 2022
Haritalika Teej 2022: Significance And Importance
Aug 30, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 143 New Cases And 232 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 85 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 145 New Cases And 223 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 102 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 164 New Cases And 462 Recoveries And One Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 31 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Nepal And Australia Agreed To Prioritize The Exchange Of High-Level Visits By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2022
HealthRight International Rings The Opening Bell® By Agencies Aug 30, 2022
Good Offices of UN Secretary-General Sought on Nepal’s Transitional Justice Amendment Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2022
Korean Film Festival 2022 Starts From September 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2022
Pakistan Floods: Death Toll Reaches 1,136 By Agencies Aug 30, 2022
Haritalika Teej 2022: Significance And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75