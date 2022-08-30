Kathmandu Valley Logs 68 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 68 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1458 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 68 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 68 infections, Kathmandu district records 53 cases, 8 in Lalitpur and 7 in Bhaktapur.

With 143 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 997,122