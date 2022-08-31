COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 224 New Cases And 175 Recoveries And One Deaths

Aug. 31, 2022, 4:59 p.m.

With 224 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 997,346

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2485 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 224 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1435 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 47 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 3194 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 3046 patients are placed in home isolation and 148 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 42 are in ICU and 8 in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 175 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 982,151 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's 1 COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,001.

