Kathmandu Valley Logs 147 New Cases

Aug. 31, 2022, 5 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 147 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2485 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 147 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 147 infections, Kathmandu district records 110 cases, 29 in Lalitpur and 8 in Bhaktapur.

With 224 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 997,346

