Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rain In Bagmati Province

Aug. 31, 2022, 7:39 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

Partly to generally cloudy. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of remaining parts of the country. There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

Nepali Ambassador To Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari Presented Letter Of Credence
Aug 31, 2022
Rishi Panchami 2022: Importance And Significances
Aug 31, 2022
Ganesh Chauthi (Cha Tha Puja) 2022: Importance And Significant
Aug 30, 2022
Nepal And Australia Agreed To Prioritize The Exchange Of High-Level Visits
Aug 30, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 68 New Cases
Aug 30, 2022

