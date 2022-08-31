Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rain In Bagmati Province

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

