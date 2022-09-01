COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 180 New Cases And 215 Recoveries And One Deaths

With 180 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 997,526

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1732 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 180 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1825 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 89 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 3158 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 3004 patients are placed in home isolation and 154 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 46 are in ICU and 7 in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 215 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 982,366 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's 1 COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,002.