COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 180 New Cases And 215 Recoveries And One Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 180 New Cases And 215 Recoveries And One Deaths

Sept. 1, 2022, 4:45 p.m.

With 180 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 997,526

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1732 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 180 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1825 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 89 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 3158 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 3004 patients are placed in home isolation and 154 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 46 are in ICU and 7 in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 215 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 982,366 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's 1 COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,002.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 105 New Cases
Sep 01, 2022
Rishi Panchami 2022 Today
Sep 01, 2022
Babita Basnet’s Book Samay Sakshi Unveiled
Sep 01, 2022
GIBL Launches LC And Bank Guarantee Online
Sep 01, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Will Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki
Sep 01, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 105 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 16 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 147 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 224 New Cases And 175 Recoveries And One Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Dengue Cases On Rise In Kathmandu; 1,056 Dengue infected Patients Were Detected In Lalitpur By Agencies 1 day, 16 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 68 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 143 New Cases And 232 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Rishi Panchami 2022 Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2022
Babita Basnet’s Book Samay Sakshi Unveiled By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2022
GIBL Launches LC And Bank Guarantee Online By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2022
Citizenship Bill passed by NA Legislation Committee By Agencies Sep 01, 2022
India Records 7,231 New COVID-19 Cases And 45 Deaths By Agencies Sep 01, 2022
IAEA Team To Inspecting Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant By Agencies Sep 01, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75