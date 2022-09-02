COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 134 New Cases And 398 Recoveries And Three Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 134 New Cases And 398 Recoveries And Three Deaths

Sept. 2, 2022, 4:31 p.m.

With 134 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 997,660

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1595 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 134 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1274 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 72 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 2891 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 2735 patients are placed in home isolation and 156 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 41are in ICU and 6 in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 398 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 982,764 ases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's 3 COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,005.

