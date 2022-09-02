Kathmandu Valley Logs 70 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1732 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 70 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 70 infections, Kathmandu district records 59 cases, 8 in Lalitpur and 3 in Bhaktapur.

With 134 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 997,660