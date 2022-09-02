Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rain In Sudurpashchim Province

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Gandaki Province tonight.