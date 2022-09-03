Kathmandu Valley Logs 36 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 36 New Cases

Sept. 3, 2022, 4:27 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 36 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1381 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 36 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 36 infections, Kathmandu district records 27 cases, 6 in Lalitpur and 3 in Bhaktapur.

With 92 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 997,752

