Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rain In Few Places of Gandaki Province

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Gandaki Province tonight.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and generally cloudy rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Gandaki Province tonight.