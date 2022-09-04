COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 116 New Cases And 230 Recoveries

With 116 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 997,868

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1756 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 116 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1694 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 26 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 2528 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 2385 patients are placed in home isolation and 143 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 38 are in ICU and 4 in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 230 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 983,333 ases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,007.