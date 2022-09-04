Indian Army Chief General Pande Arrives In Nepal For Five Days Visit

Indian Army Chief General Pande Arrives In Nepal For Five Days Visit

Sept. 4, 2022, 7:56 p.m.

Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army, General Manoj Pande, arrived in Nepal this afternoon.

According to the Nepali Army spokesperson, Narayan Silwal, General Pande is in Nepal for a five-day official visit on the invitation of the NA Chief of the Army Staff, General Prabhu Ram Sharma.

They were received by the Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS), Lieutenant General Bal Krishna Karki, and Mrs. Manisha Karki at the Tribhuvan International Airport, read a press release of the NA.

General Pande is scheduled to be conferred the rank of an honorary General of the Nepali Army by President Bidya Devi Bhandari tomorrow, September 5.

Nepali Army believes that the exchange of such high-level visits and continuation of tradition helps in strengthening relations between the two militaries and the two countries, read the press release of the NA.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 61 New Cases
Sep 04, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 116 New Cases And 230 Recoveries
Sep 04, 2022
Peace Corps Celebrated The 60th Anniversary In Nepal
Sep 04, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Madhesh Province
Sep 04, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 36 New Cases
Sep 03, 2022

More on National

Peace Corps Celebrated The 60th Anniversary In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 16 minutes ago
Budhigandaki Hydropower Project Will Be Reality Now: Minister Bhusal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Impeachment Motion Against Me Is A Political Vendetta: Suspended Chief Justice Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
Indian Army Chief To Visit Nepal From September 4 By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago
Nepal And Australia Agreed To Prioritize The Exchange Of High-Level Visits By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Good Offices of UN Secretary-General Sought on Nepal’s Transitional Justice Amendment Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 61 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 116 New Cases And 230 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2022
Cheers Gambe By Hemang Dixit Sep 04, 2022
Nepal To Plant 30,000 Trees To Support Sadguru’s Save Soil Campaign By Agencies Sep 04, 2022
Flood Kills 1265 People In Pakistan By Agencies Sep 04, 2022
NEA Starts Underground Power Distribution Line In Bharatpur By Agencies Sep 04, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75