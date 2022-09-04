Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Madhesh Province

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Gandaki Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the Province , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1 tonight.

There will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.