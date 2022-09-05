Kathmandu Valley Logs 66 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 66 New Cases

Sept. 5, 2022, 4:30 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 66 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1519 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 66 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 66 infections, Kathmandu district records 56 cases, 9 in Lalitpur and 1 in Bhaktapur.

With 122 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 997,990

