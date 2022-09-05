Korean Government Supports To Establish Model Polytechnic In Bardibas

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in coordination with Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training (CTEVT) organized the groundbreaking ceremony of the Nirmal Lama Polytechnic Institute (NLPI) building being supported by the Korean government on Monday 5 September, 2022. The Former Prime Minister of Nepal and Chairperson of Maoist Party Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Sunghoon Ko, the Country Director of KOICA Nepal Office jointly conducted groundbreaking ceremony at the Polytechnic Institute construction site. The ceremony was accompanied by various high level dignitaries including Devendra Paudel, Minister MoEST, State Minister of MoEST, Provincial Minister, Parliament Member, Mayor of Bardibas Municipality, Central District Officer of Mohattrai, Member Secretary of CTEVT and Jeong Eun Song, Deputy Country Director of KOICA.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the project “Establishment of Polytechnic Institute for Construction Workforce Development in Province 2, Nepal” was signed on December 15, 2021 between the Government of the Republic of Korea (GOK) and the Government of Nepal (GON) and the project shall be completed by 2027. The project is worth 8.6 million US dollars and will be implemented by KOICA and CTEVT at its Model Polytechnic Institute in Bardibas, Mohattarai District.

The main objective of the project is to produce competent construction sector workforces ready to meet the domestic and global needs of the 21st century by aligning with the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) policy and 15th National Plan of Nepal. The project aims to contribute to the economic growth of Nepal through the development of skilled construction sector workforce to meet the need of the construction industry and increase their employability.

KOICA established Polytechnic Institute in Bardibas shall be the first model polytechnic of its kind after the federalized government system in Nepal. KOICA will construct a Polytechnic

Institute building with an approximate floor area of 4,600 square meters. The basic component of the buildings will be a lecture building and a workshop building for practical learning with facilities of equipment and furniture. KOICA also provides technical guidance and support for the development of the Master Plan of the Polytechnic Institute identifying short-term training reflecting local needs, operational plan of the institute, career service package, partnership with industry, and school management system. KOICA has been continuously supporting the Nepal government in the TVET sector since long time.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Former Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal praised the bilateral collaboration between Nepal and the Republic of Korea. He also expressed his gratitude to KOICA for its ongoing assistance to the Government of Nepal for giving the TVET sector priority.

Education Minister, Devendra Paudel expressed that the project will produce skilled and competent workforces to meet the construction needs supporting Nepal's economic prosperity.

Similarly, Country Director of KOICA, Sunghoon Ko described the project as the significant technical cooperation provided by Korean Government to Nepal and expressed his high hope for the positive impact of the project. In addition to this, he requested all the stakeholders to provide their best for the success of the project.

The Government of the Republic of Korea has been supporting the Government of Nepal through KOICA in various areas of health, education, IT, environment and rural development since 1991.