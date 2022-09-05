NPC Chairman Li Zhanshu To Arrive In Nepal On 12 September

NPC Chairman Li Zhanshu To Arrive In Nepal On 12 September

Sept. 5, 2022, 8:14 a.m.

At the invitation of Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nepal Agni Prasad Sapkota, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China, Li Zhanshu is scheduled to visit Nepal from 12 to 15 September 2022.

Agni Prasad Sapkota and. Li Zhanshu will hold delegation-level bilateral talks on 12 September 2022. Speaker will host a banquet in honour of. Li Zhanshu and the members of his delegation in the same evening.

During his stay in Nepal,. Li Zhanshu will pay courtesy calls on President Bidya Devi Bhandari on 14 September 2022, and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on 13 September 2022.

On the same day, Mr. Li Zhanshu will meet with Chairperson of the National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka will pay a courtesy call on Mr. LiZhanshu.

K P Sharma Oli, former Prime Minister and Chairman of CPN-UML, and Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, former Prime Minister and Chairman of CPN-Maoist Centre will also hold separate meetings with the visiting Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Mr. Li Zhanshu on 13 September 2022.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

President And member of France-Nepal inter-parliamentary Friendship Group of The French State Visits Nepal
Sep 05, 2022
Korean Government Supports To Establish Model Polytechnic In Bardibas
Sep 05, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To mainly Fair In Sudurpaschim And Karnali
Sep 05, 2022
Indian Army Chief General Pande Arrives In Nepal For Five Days Visit
Sep 04, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 61 New Cases
Sep 04, 2022

More on National

Korean Government Supports To Establish Model Polytechnic In Bardibas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 50 minutes ago
FOREIGN POLICY For Pro-Nepal Pride By A Correspondent 7 hours ago
Indian Army Chief General Pande Arrives In Nepal For Five Days Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 24 minutes ago
Peace Corps Celebrated The 60th Anniversary In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Budhigandaki Hydropower Project Will Be Reality Now: Minister Bhusal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Impeachment Motion Against Me Is A Political Vendetta: Suspended Chief Justice Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Indian Army Chief General Pande And CoAS General Sharma Held Talks By Agencies Sep 05, 2022
President And member of France-Nepal inter-parliamentary Friendship Group of The French State Visits Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2022
Butwal-Lumbini Transmission Line Completed By Agencies Sep 05, 2022
Canadian Police: 10 Dead In Stabbing By Agencies Sep 05, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To mainly Fair In Sudurpaschim And Karnali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 61 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75