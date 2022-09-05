President And member of France-Nepal inter-parliamentary Friendship Group of The French State Visits Nepal

Sept. 5, 2022, 3:10 p.m.

In view of further strengthening Nepal-France relations, the President of France-Nepal Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group in the French Senate, Senator Mr Daniel Salmon, along with Senator Ms Anne-Catherine
Loisier, member of the group, are on an official visit to Nepal at the invitation of the Chairperson of Nepal- France Inter Parliamentary Group, Honourable Madhav Kumar Nepal, from 5 until 10 September 2022.

Apart from Honourable Madhav Kumar Nepal, the visiting French parliamentary delegation will pay courtesy calls on the President, Prime Minister, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chairperson of the National Assembly, KP Sharma Oli (former Prime Minister and leader of the main opposition), the Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Mayor of Lalitpur.

They will also hold interactions with members of the private sector, expert on climate change etc

